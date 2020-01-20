Prince Harry hopes for calmer future, but not much chance

Prince Harry says he’s taking a “leap of faith’’ as he steps back from royal duties in an attempt to build a more peaceful life — one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.

But it’s not likely to play out that way.

Global fame will follow Harry and his TV star wife, Meghan, even as they decamp to the seemingly more benign environment of Canada.

As Harry reportedly flew out of Britain on Monday for Canada, royal expert Pauline Maclaran says that if they believe the media will leave them alone, they aren’t being realistic.

