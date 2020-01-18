Harry, Meghan to quit royal jobs, give up 'highness' titles

Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds under a deal struck to let them step aside as senior royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Christmas church services at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in this 2017 file photo. (Source: zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)

The palace said Saturday that Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when the new arrangements take effect in “spring 2020.”

The couple will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, but they are not being stripped of them.

They will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

