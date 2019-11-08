Wausau debate for 7th Congressional GOP primary race announced

A primary debate between Republican 7th Congressional candidates state senator Tom Tiffany and retired Army Captain Jason Church has been announced by the No Better Friend Corp., an organization founded by former U.S. Senate GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson.

Nicholson announced the debate on the John Muir Show Friday morning according to a press release from No Better Friend, set for December 12 at the Westwood Conference Center in Wausau from 7-9 pm.

Nomination papers for the special election race are due by December 2, ten days prior to the debate. To make the primary ballot, each candidate will need to collect 1,000 signatures.

Panelists for the debate include former conservative-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gablemen, Scott Manley from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, and CJ Szafir from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce has spent $86,849 on GOP candidates since 2000 according to FollowtheMoney.org, and channeled more than $3 million into the WMC Jobs Fund, created by the WMC in 2016 as an independent expenditure fund.

Not included in the debate is a third GOP candidate as registered with the Federal Elections Commission, Michael Opela.

7 Investigates sat down with all current congressional candidates and asked them the same set of 12 issue-based questions.