Pride month proclamation moves forward

Marathon County is one step closer to proclaiming June as pride month in the county.

Members of the Marathon County Board want to recognize members of the LGBTQ+ community and hope to do so by passing this proclamation.

On Tuesday members of the Diversity Affairs Commission heard from residents regarding this proclamation. Majority of the calls and letters shared at the meeting were against approving the proclamation. One resident spoke out against saying no group should be recognized over the rest. Another resident spoke out for the issue saying it's to show support not evaluate anyone over anyone else.

The measure did pass the commission. After the vote this afternoon it went to committee where it also passed.

"We in Marathon County are a welcoming and inclusive group not just for individuals of different colors but for the LGBTQ community as well. In doing so it is good for workforce and it sends a strong message that we are welcoming," explained YeeLeng Xiong, Chairperson of the Diversity Affairs Commission.

The measure will now be voted on next week at the full county board meeting.

Down in Portage County the city of Stevens Point approved a proclamation proclaiming June as Pride Month on Tuesday night.