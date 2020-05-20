Price County district attorney resigns to assistant district attorney position, state seeking applicants

The governor's office announced this week it is seeking applicants for the position of Price County district attorney.

According to Mark Fuhr's resignation letter sent to the governor's office on March 13, his resignation would take effect March 30.

In the last state budget, Price and Taylor counties were allotted a full-time assistant district attorney position that would be shared between the two counties. Fuhr told NewsChannel 7 he took that position.

In his resignation letter, he said, "It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Price County for the past 17+ years, however it is in my family's best interest, financially, to accept an assistant District Attorney position."

Fuhr has served as the county's district attorney since being elected in 2002. He said while the state looks to fill the position, he will be serving full-time in Price County, so the workflow will not change.

Prior to the budget's allocation, Price and Taylor counties were one of a handful of counties with the district attorney as the sole prosecutor.

The new appointee will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January, 2021. Click here to find the application form. Applications are due by June 8, 2020 and must be submitted with supporting materials to govDAapp@wisconsin.gov.