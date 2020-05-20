Price County confirms 2nd COVID-19 case; believed to be result of community spread

The Price County Health Department confirms a second person has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the case is believed to be a result of community transmission.

This confirmed case was not tested at the community-based testing event on May 17th with the National Guard. Currently, results from that event are still pending.

The individual is isolating at home based on guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to remain in isolation at home,” stated Michelle Edwards, RN, BSN, Health Officer.

Price County Public Health is working with the individual to complete contact tracing, an interview process to identify close contacts of the individual who could have been exposed to COVID-19. Public Health staff will then follow-up with each one of those close contacts to provide appropriate quarantine and monitoring guidance.