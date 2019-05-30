Preview: Wisconsin Woodchucks prepare for home opener

The Wisconsin Woodchucks are back for their 26th season, and with the home opener right around the corner, they can't wait to get things started.

The opener will be held at Athletic Park on Saturday June 1st. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. but doors will open to the park at 5:35 p.m. You can buy tickets by calling 715.845.5055 or visiting woodchucks.com

Team owner Mark Macdonald is expecting an awesome season. The Woodchucks are already coming off a two game sweep of the Kenosha Kingfish.

Watch the videos with NewsChannel 7 Reporter Emily Boyer to learn what's new this year and what promotion and entertainment acts will pop up throughout the season.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks were founded in 1993, one of five teams to originate the Northwoods League and one of two remaining original teams in the league. Their first season was in 1994 and 2019 will bring the 26th season of play at Athletic Park.