Prevail Bank limits lobby access to prevent spread of COVID-19

As of Monday, all Prevail Bank locations will suspend lobby access.

A spokeswoman said the reason is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All Drive-Up, ATMs, Phone Banking and Digital Banking access will be available as normal.

“In addition, our staff will be available to set up appointments for safe deposit box, large deposits, mortgage or commercial loan needs, etc. Please call to set up these appointments as needed,” the release stated.

Prevail Bank is a federally chartered savings bank founded in 1934 with locations in Baraboo, Eau Claire, Marshfield, Medford, Owen, Phillips, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

