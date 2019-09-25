Preston Smith named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Preston Smith was all over the field Sunday against the Broncos. The 26-year-old tallied three sacks on Sunday.

He also forced a fumble for his second turnover forced of the season, which Rashan Gary recovered at the five-yard-line and led to a Packers touchdown.

With a team-high 4½ sacks through three games, Smith has already surpassed his season total for sacks in 16 games with Washington last season (four). It’s the first time Smith has won NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Smith signed a four-year, $52-million deal with the Packers this offseason.