President Trump plans to speak at March for Life on Friday

Thousands will descend on the nation’s capital to march for life Friday.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House before departing on Marine One, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Washington then on to Miami to attend the Republican National Committee winter meetings. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Marchers from across the United States will be in Washington to mark the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision Roe v. Wade.

Thousands will march to push justices to overturn the January, 1973 vote making abortion legal across the country. This year’s theme will be Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.

Pro-life groups and religious organizations are expected to attend.

A March for Life rally will kick off on the National Mall at noon. At one, protesters will begin walking down Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted he will be speaking at the rally, making hm the first president ever to attend a pro-life march in person.

Other speakers at the events include Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and survivors of failed abortions.

There are pro-life events scheduled to take place in cities across the country.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

