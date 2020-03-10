President Trump to visit Milwaukee next Thursday

President Trump announced Tuesday he will be visiting Milwaukee next week Thursday to launch the 'Catholics for Trump' coalition.

In a release, it says the event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on March 19th.

The release says the event will be bringing Catholics together from across the country to support his re-election.

Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. for General Admission.

Click here to register for the event.

This will be the second trip to Milwaukee in 2020 for President Trump, after he held a rally at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on January 14.

Milwaukee will also be hosting the DNC Convention this year.

The visit will also mark the third White House visit to the state in 2020, after Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance in Madison in late January.

