President Trump to visit Marinette Marine

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Updated: Fri 3:39 PM, Jun 19, 2020

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has confirmed President Donald Trump will be visiting Fincantieri Marinette Marine next Thursday, June 25.

The White House says the President will be touring the Marinette shipyard, and delivering a speech.

He is expected to discuss the recent contract awarded to Marinette Marine to build up to 10 new ships for the U.S Navy. The contract could add 1,000 new jobs, and invest $200 million dollars into the facility (see related story).

More details about the President’s visit will be released in the coming days.

