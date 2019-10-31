Sun Prairie's post office will be renamed to honor Capt. Cory Barr

President Donald Trump signed a bill on Thursday to rename the Sun Prairie post office in honor of Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr.

The post office located on the 1700 block of Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie will be named the Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office Building.

Barr was killed in an explosion in July 2018 after a contractor struck a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Wisconsin's other U.S. senator, Ron Johnson, introduced the bill in April. The Senate passed it in July. Representative Mark Pocan introduced it in the House and the bill passed Oct. 16.

NBC15 spoke with Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison after the bill was signed. He said it is a great honor for Barr, and a great honor for his family and the fire department.

“I’m kind of speechless,” said Garrison. “It’s such a great honor and such a great thing that something here with Cory’s name on it was literally on the President’s desk.”

A statue will be installed outside Sun Prairie Fire Station 1. The statue will be of a firefighter holding Capt. Barr’s helmet. It is being made at Brodin Studios in Minnesota.

“These are the final touches we want to put on as our goodbye to Cory, but we are doing it with a smile on our face and moving forward." said Garrison. "We’re doing it with the memory of his smile, his love, and his genuine passion for the fire service.”