President Trump calls Supreme Court's decision a 'win' for Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is praising the Wisconsin Supreme Court for overturning the state’s Safer at Home order.

Wednesday evening, the court ruled Gov. Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when it extended the mandate for another month without consulting legislators.

In a tweet Thursday morning, President Trump wrote:

The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany’s big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win. Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!

