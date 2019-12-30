President Trump announces Jan. 14 rally in Milwaukee

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Milwaukee January 14.

The Trump campaign says the Keep America Great Rally will be held at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register for tickets.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt said, “The Republican Party of Wisconsin is incredibly excited to welcome President Trump to the Badger state on January 14th and highlight all he has done for Wisconsin during his visit. President Trump’s policies have helped Wisconsin grow even stronger during his term in office and the state will be fired up and ready to deliver our 10 electoral votes to President Trump in 2020.”

The Trump rally is the same night as the Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

A December Marquette University Law School Poll found 47 percent of voters surveyed approved of Trump's job in office. Fifty percent disapproved.

The partisan difference is staggering. Among Republicans, 88 percent approve of Trump's job in office. Among Democrats, 7 percent approve of Trump's job in office.

The poll also put Trump and leading Democrats head-to-head and discovered voters were fairly split.

In a match up between Trump and Joe Biden, polls show 47 percent for Biden and 46 percent for Trump.

In a match up between Trump and Bernie Sanders, polls show 45 percent for Sanders and 47 percent for Trump.

In a match up between Trump and Elizabeth Warren, polls show 44 percent for Warren and 45 percent for Trump.

Milwaukee will take the national stage in July for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. That's where delegates will choose their nominees for president and vice president.