Prescription Drug Laws Change

A new law, that looks to help people get easier access to the medication they need, is now in effect.

The Step Therapy Law looks to prevent patients from getting "stepped". This happens when an insurance company makes you try a different, often cheaper, medication from the one your doctor recommends. This helps insurance companies save money.

The new law will let patients ask for exemptions from this with insurance companies having to accept or decline the exemption within 3 days. If it is an emergency, companies only get one day to decide. Companies also need to have an appeal process, if they deny an exemption.

Pharmacy owner Thad Schumacher hopes the law will speed up the process of getting people their medication. "It's always beneficial for the patients to get a generic if it's possible." he said.

Schumacher also says that there could be increases in costs because of the law.