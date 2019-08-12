Sending your car to college safely

While your child may be ready to hit the road, the car they are bringing to school might not be. That's why the Car Care Council has put together steps to make sure your car is ready to go. Lauren Fix with the Car Care Council said the first thing you should do is get a full vehicle inspection by a professional to know that needs to be taken care of now and what to look out for in the future.

"What you're going to ask your favorite technician, or dealership or chain store or whoever it is that works on your vehicle on a regular basis is please go through the vehicle and tell me what is just about ready to needed to be done. Like an oil change or these breaks are not going to make it through the winter. These tires they're OK now but they won’t make it. You need a list of things that are coming up, I call it the yellow light list. Things you should be aware of, and the red light list. These are things that need to be taken care of now,” Fix explained.

As always the Car Care Council advises to have an emergency plan on who to call for a roadside emergency especially if away at school as well as an emergency kit in your vehicle this kit should include flashlights, a portable phone charger, blankets, warm clothes and jumper cables, snacks and water,

As well as a first aid kit. Overall Fix said to know your car so that if trouble does comes, you can understand what happens next.

"You don't have to be a technician, you don't have to be an expert, and you don't have to be mechanically inclined. It's good to just know it. Like if you had a broken arm and I show you an x-ray and said here's where the break is you would say oh I get it. You're not a doctor, you're not going to cast it. But you understand and understanding is literally the best thing you can do."

Finally Fix said to stay on schedule when it comes to car maintenance. Always make sure to keep on top of a routine to get your oil changed or get problems fixed in a timely manner.