Preparing for back to school means preparing for boo-boos

Back to school is right around the corner, and it can be an overwhelming time for parents. But getting organized before the first school bell rings can help parents navigate to unexpected and unplanned moments.

Jenn Falik, a parenting expert, spoke on NewsChannel 7 at 4 Thursday.

"Being prepared for that first day is sort of a process and it's great to start now, so when the actual first day of school rolls around we all feel good," Falik said.

Some ways to prepare include getting your kids back on their normal sleep schedule, do a dry-run of the morning drop off, setting up play dates with some friends they haven't maybe seen in a while and declutter, getting rid of the old to make room for the new.

"Bringing your kids in on the process of preparing makes it more fun for them."

She said parents always want to be prepared, so it’s important to have a functional and fabulous first aid kit because cuts, scrapes and boo-boos can happen at any time and anywhere.

"The worst time to realize that you don't have one is the moment that you need one."

Some things to keep in your kit include bandages, gauze, ointment, fever and pain reducers and over-the-counter allergy medicine.