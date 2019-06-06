Preparations for Paul McCartney's concert

Crews at Lambeau Field are busy preparing for this weekend's concert.

As part of his Freshen Up tour legend Paul McCartney will be taking the stage Saturday night.

If you plan on going to the concert this weekend here's a few tips.

It’s a game day policy like any other day, so have your clear bags.

Also parking is first come first serve for $20.

Gates open at 4PM, so you might want to be at Lambeau Field by then.

"Make sure your clear bag is like 12” by 12” by 6” so we have those same perimeters that we do for a Packers home game,” Manager of Game Presentation and Live Events for the Packers Kandi Goltz said.

While you worry about that perfect outfit with the shoes to match, the Packers will worry about your fun and safety.

"We get a lot of people here for football games and a lot of repeated customers,” said Goltz. “This time I think we're looking at a lot of people who have not been at Lambeau Field before, so our guest services department is ready to answer questions help people get to their seat.”

They aren't the only ones preparing for the big concert, bars like Stadium View are getting ready too.

"Just making sure that we have enough of the trucks coming with at least triple of what we typically order especially for Paul McCartney coming," Owner Amanda Watson said.

Everyone is working hard to make sure fans' experience is great.

They only ask for you to follow the rules.