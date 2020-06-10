Preliminary spring turkey hunt registrations rise from last year

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources says preliminary totals show Wisconsin turkey hunters registered nearly 17% more turkeys this year, than in the 2019 season. Hunters registered 44,963 birds during the 2020 spring turkey hunting season, up from 38,576 birds registered in 2019.

The 2020 youth season resulted in a total of 2,880 birds registered, up 47% from 1,953 in 2019. Harvest increased significantly across all zones and time periods compared to 2019 levels.

According to a press release, the DNR says favorable weather conditions and a healthy turkey flock contributed to the highest harvest since 2016.

Zone 1 produced the highest overall harvest at 11,689 birds, followed by Zones 3 and 2. Hunters registered 11,264 birds in Zone 3 and 10,934 birds in Zone 2. Overall, the statewide success rate was 20% compared to 18.1% in 2019.

The 2020 spring season started April 11 with the Youth Hunt. The regular season began April 15 and ran through May 26 with six separate time periods. Having separate periods allows for maximum hunter opportunities with a minimum amount of interference while ensuring a sustainable harvest, according to the DNR.

