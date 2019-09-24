UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old found safe in Prairie du Chien

UPDATE: A missing 15-year-old girl in Prairie du Chien has been found safe, authorities say.

On Tuesday, the Prairie du Chien Police Department posted on Facebook that Amber Jean Meng was last seen Monday night at 5:30 p.m. Police believe she may be in the company of an adult male and traveling to Missouri or Colorado.

Meng is described as being 5'5" tall, and weighs 115 pounds. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Prairie du Chien Police Department at 608-326-2421 or Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608-326-8933.