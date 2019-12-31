Powers Bluff to re-open Jan. 1

Powers Bluff Recreation area, Tubing & Ski hill will re-open Jan. 1. Visitors can downhill and cross-county ski, snowboard, and go snow tubing.

Tubing sessions are as follows:

1st Session: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - $10.00 per person

2nd Session: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - $10.00 per person

All Day Pass: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - $15.00 per person

Downhill Skiing & Snowboarding

One Session: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - $10.00 per person

Powers Bluff will close on Thursday and Friday, but will re-open again for the weekend and every weekend thereafter dependent on snow conditions.

Powers Bluff is located 17 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, at 6990 Bluff Drive in Arpin.

