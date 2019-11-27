Wausau Fire: Don't get too creative while trying to heat your homes during power outages

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is reporting thousands of power outages after a snowstorm Tuesday into Wednesday.

"We are expecting that crews will be working through the night and into tomorrow,” explained Brendan Conway with WPS. “We also expect at least some customers will remain without power until Thursday afternoon and maybe beyond that.”

The Wausau Fire Department says when power outages like this occur, people tend to get a little creative when trying to warm their homes.

“One of the big things you shouldn't do is use a gas stove or oven,” added Troy Venus with the Wausau Fire Department. “It's a popular thing people do but it’s not safe when it's unintended.”

Power outages can affect whether or not your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work. Fire officials say if you're using candles to see in the dark, they should be on a sturdy base and away from anything flammable.

You can keep an eye on outages in your area using the WPS outage map HERE