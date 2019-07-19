Power outages follow line of severe storms

Thousands of people are without power in Wisconsin following a line of severe storms.

Wisconsin Public Service is also reporting about 2,000 customers without power.

Almost 600 customers are without power in Gleason, another 500 in Rhinelander, 650 in Tomahawk.

Xcel energy is reporting about 8,000 people are without power, mostly along the Highway 8 corridor from the Minnesota-Wisconsin line, to the edge of Taylor and Clark Counties.

This report will be updated through the evening.