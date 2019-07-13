Power outage leaves thousands in New York City without power

Officials with New York City's utility company, Con Edison, have confirmed that a transformer fire has caused a power outage in parts of the city Saturday evening.

It is believed that over 40-thousand people are currently without power, with areas impacted including Midtown and Upper Manhattan among others.

Several subway stations are without power, and the city's fire department has responded to several calls of people stuck in elevators.

There is no word yet on when power is expected to be restored.