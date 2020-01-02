Power outage affecting nearly 500 WPS customers

Warmer temperatures are to blame for scattered power outages in parts of Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas counties.

Wisconsin Public Service spokesman Matt Cullen explained melting ice and snow have leading to trees and tree limbs contacting electric lines to cause the outages.

As of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 497 WPS customers were without service. Rhinelander had the high number of outages at 157.

“We anticipate most customers will have service restored by early this evening. Our crews also will address any additional outages caused by the melting snow and ice if and when they occur,” Cullen explained by email Thursday.

He said crews are working to repair scattered outages affecting customers in the Minocqua, Rhinelander and Tomahawk areas.

The power outage in Sayner is affecting WSAW-TV viewers. We apologize as service will be out until power is restored.

