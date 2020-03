Wisconsin Rapids Water Works & Lighting Commission is investigating a power outage affecting nearly 2,000 customers.

The outage was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a post on the commission’s Facebook page, the outage is affecting customers on the west side of Wisconsin Rapids.

“Our linemen are working on the issue and hope to have power restored as soon as possible.”

The cause of the outage has not been released.