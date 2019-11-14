Potential dangers of fentanyl exposure

Local medical officials say even the smallest amounts of fentanyl can be very dangerous and even fatal when not monitored properly.

Tyler Bowe, RN at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital said law enforcement officers can be exposed to fentanyl without even knowing it - as more people are mixing it with other illicit drugs.

“If someone was exposed to it, it could be incredibly life-threatening, you could stop breathing,” said Bowe.

Bowe said medical or law enforcement officials can be exposed to fentanyl by something as little as the size of dust in a pocket.

“We're talking grains of sand, so you don't necessarily see it,” said Bowe. “It is getting much more dangerous for anyone that works in law enforcement or emergency medical services.”

The Eau Claire Police Department says it undergoes training periodically to stay up-to-date on the drugs on the streets.

“We make sure we have availability to Narcan if we’re going to handle something that we even suspect might be fentanyl,” said Officer Josh Miller.

Miller said even tiny amounts of fentanyl can affect a person.

“Fentanyl is a very fine powder and it can be ingested via aerosol, so just by opening up a bag if it becomes airborne,” said Miller.

Bowe said exposure can happen by contact with skin, it can be airborne or injected.

"The people who are mixing it, if you don’t mix it just perfect, that can be the difference between your high and unfortunately your life," said Bowe.

Medical and law enforcement officials said they continue to take precautionary measures when dealing with any drugs. ECPD said the department hopes to enforce new training at the end of the year.

