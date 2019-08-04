Potatoes booth at Valley Fair benefits UW-Extension 4-H programs

It’s officially the last day of the 151st Wisconsin Valley fair, but for one local woman, it's another successful year of selling Wisconsin baked potatoes for a good cause.

If you attended the Valley Fair anytime over the last 30 years, you might have met Shirley Hine who supervises the Wisconsin Potatoes booth located at the center of the fairgrounds. For as low as six dollars, fairgoers could feast on a loaded potato covered with multiple toppings. Each year more than 2,500 potatoes are sold with all of the proceeds benefiting the UW-Extension 4-H programs.

“A lot of people come and order two or three potatoes because this is their choice of meal for the day,” said Hine as she took orders at the fair. “I think people come back every year because this is an affordable tasty meal at the fair, and it’s a very healthy food option with vegetables and dairy products.”

The UW-Extension 4-H programs are designed to engage young people with opportunities that teach them new skills, self-confidence and how to contribute to their communities. Majority of the volunteers that work at the Wisconsin Potatoes booth are listed in the program.

“I hope that this is something that the youth will remember when they become an adult and that they come back with their children,” explained Hine.

“These potatoes are actually are why I come to the fair,” said Megan Eno as she ate her potatoes. “I got butter, cheese, sour cream and broccoli on mine. I also wanted to support the 4H booth because I use to volunteer there.”

Hine says her time to retire may be coming soon because she wants to enjoy watching her grandchildren showcase their animals at the fair. She’s confident that the booth will continue to succeed when she decides to move on.

For more information on the UW-Extension 4-H Programs CLICK HERE