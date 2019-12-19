Portion of Langlade County trails to open Saturday

A portion of Langlade County’s snowmobile trails will open at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Zones A and B will open with restrictions. Several trail segments will remain closed until further notice due to storm debris from the July windstorm.

These include the following trails between:

Intersection 49-58 (Elcho area)

Intersection 62-77 (Summit Lake to Pearson area)

Intersection 63-68 (Jack Lake area)

Intersection 101B- 98 (Lily Area)

All lake trails in Langlade County remain closed until they are clearly marked by the local snowmobile club.

