All lanes on WIS 13 at Ten Mile Avenue are closed for a crash.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene.

Traffic traveling from the north is to take HWY 13 to HWY 73 back to HWY 13.

Traffic traveling from the south is asked to take HWY 13 to Ten Mile Ave to HWY ZZ to HWY 13.

According to a release from the Wisconsin DOT Traffic Management Center, the closure is expected to last for at least two hours.