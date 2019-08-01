Porter's Patch raises $7,168 for Diemel Brothers Benefit Fund

A Bonduel berry patch raised $7,167.99 in one day for the Diemel Brothers Benefit Fund, to support the families and loved ones of Nick and Justin Diemel.

Donations pouring in for Diemel Brothers Benefit Fund. (WBAY Photo)

Porter's Patch promised to donate all of Thursday's proceeds. It announced on Facebook it "sold out of everything," raising $2600.74 in sales. DTR Concrete matched their sales penny for penny. It also collected monetary donations, which added $1,966.51 to their total.

A berry patch in Bonduel is donating all of Thursday's proceeds to the Diemel Brothers Benefit Fund.

All money raised from Aug. 1 produce sales at Porter's Patch is being donated to the fund for Nick and Justin Diemel. The brothers disappeared during a business trip to Missouri. The case is considered a death investigation.

The brothers were well known and respected in the Bonduel area. They owned Diemel's Livestock. There have been numerous benefits and fundraisers for the Diemel family.

Porter's Patch is located at W4314 State Highway 156 in Bonduel.

The goal is to sell everything Porter's Patch has to offer. That should result in $1,350 for the benefit fund.

“We wanted to gather up a bunch of love and positive vibes, and that gets filtered on to the people that really need it because they are the ones suffering," says Troy Porter.

Visitors can pick blueberries at the patch. Porter's is also selling pre-picked produce like tomatoes, jams and syrup. Pre-picked produce is expected to sell quickly.

While picking up some produce, Diemel family friend Rose Hagen couldn't help but remember the brothers' kindness.

"From little boys on she had them helping people," said Hagen. "We are here to show our love and support for them and I hope it helps them get through this nightmare.

The patch is also collecting additional donations for the fund.

"Someday the healing process will begin. Who knows when that will start, but we were hoping to bring some of that here today," says Porter. "Gather up all that love, and our farm—we have heard it many times--it’s a peaceful, tranquil place, and it just seems like the perfect fit for that."

"They’ve been heavy on our mind and it’s a wonderful way to show that our local community is thinking of them and wants to support and do whatever we can,"said Amanda Gilling. "Sometimes in situations like this it feels like there's not much you can do, except to reach out to them and say you know we are with you and we are thinking of you and we love you."

If you cannot make it to Porter's Patch, you can make a donation to the fund through Community First Credit Union. Send checks to:

Community First Credit Union

P.O Box 1487

Appleton WI 54912-1487

Make checks payable to "Diemel Brothers Benefit."

