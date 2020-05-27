Portage County Health Care Center uses virtual reality for physical therapy

The Portage County Health Care Center's Virtually Reality Program has been a hit since it arrived in March, helping to make the people that use it stronger and more active.

"Being that it is an activity-based thing, you kind of end up doing 20-25 reps without really thinking about it. Just because you are trying to make that avatar go that extra distance, or you've got that competitive drive to go that little bit further," Portage County Health Care Center Project Manager Nicolas Riggs said.

The news of the program spread around the center very quickly, and now it is used daily by members.

"They do seem to have a lot of fun with it. Some of them ask to use it, it is kind of popular so sometimes they want to wait and work around other people using it, but they do really enjoy it," Riggs added.

One of the satisfied users is 95-year-old Mildred Medin, who hopes the program can improve her walking.

"It's clear, I have trouble hearing and I can hear it well. The people that demonstrate do it slowly, and yet so good. You know exactly what you're supposed to do," Medin explained.