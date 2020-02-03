Portage-based Divine Savior Healthcare joins Aspirus

Portage-based Divine Savior Healthcare formally joined Aspirus Monday, giving the health care system its ninth hospital.

According to a news release, leaders from Sisters of the Divine Savior and Aspirus signed documents Monday.

“We are excited to officially welcome Divine Savior into the Aspirus family and begin our work to strengthen and expand services throughout the region together,” said Matthew Heywood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aspirus. “Aspirus is new to the Portage area and we look forward to working together with the wonderful team at Divine Savior to continue building upon on all that has already been accomplished.”

Patients will see some differences at Divine Savior, including new building signs.

