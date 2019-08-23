Portage Police search for person of interest after thefts from health care facilities

The Portage Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man they say is a person of interest in regards to multiple thefts from health care facilities.

According to police, he is a person of interest for thefts within the past week from facilities in Portage, Wausau, La Crosse, Menomonie, Baldwin, Osseo, and Eau Claire. They believe he is also a person of interest for a theft at a health care facility in Red Wing, Minnesota.

Police say he is traveling the interstate system to target health care facilities in communities near those roadways.

They believe he is in a white Kia Forte with Florida license plates.

He was last known to be in the Portage area around 10 a.m., August 22.

Anyone with information on the man or the vehicle, they are asked to call local law enforcement.