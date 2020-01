Zone 6 of the Portage County Snowmobile trails will open Monday at 4 p.m.

Zone 6 includes areas of Pine Grove, Buena Vista, Almond and Belmont.

Only Zone 4 and Zone 6 will be open. All other zones remain closed.

Riders should use caution. The conditions are early season with potential ice, wet areas and trees that have been damaged by the storms could come down or branches could break.

Click here to view a map of the trails.