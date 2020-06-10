Portage County running out of COVID-19 tests at community testing event

The National Guard COVID-19 community testing site in Stevens Point is running out of tests due to high turnout Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Portage County Health and Human Services director, they've requested 300 additional tests that are scheduled to arrive later this afternoon. The National Guard will extend the testing period until 8 p.m. or until the additional tests run out.

Testing is being conducted in the back employee parking lot at the Portage County Health and Human Services Department.

