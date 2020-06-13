Portage County groups makes masks for the deaf and hard of hearing

For the deaf and hard of hearing community, lip-reading is essential for every day communication. That’s why Sew Together for Covid-19 in Portage County is working to keep that.

What started as a simple hobby with a few people turned into so much more.

“People were sharing it, we were getting contacted by people all over asking us if we would make them masks,” said Kelly Van Laanen, the organizer for Sew Together for Covid-19

And with a simple inquiry, it’s allowing people to communicate.

“Well, a former co-worker had contacted me. They said she was looking for a mask for her grandson,” said Dawn Blaskowski, a sewist for Sew Together for Covid-19.

That grandson was hard of hearing. Blaskowski initially said that they didn’t make masks that suited reading lips. But something changed that night.

“It was just tugging at my heart. How can this young man be able to be heard,” Blaskowski said.

10 masks followed, 2 for each family member. A Facebook post ensued, and the requests came pouring in. Over 100 individuals have asked for masks, from educators, to parents and friends of those who need it.

“It warmed my heart knowing that I was helping others,” said Blaskowski.

So even something as simple as putting a window in a mask, can make a world of a difference for someone.

“If someone has to wear a mask to be able to stay safe, but they're not able to hear the other person, use the tools that they use on a daily basis. Just a simple mask with a. panel in it can make all the difference in that person. It’s going to open up a lot of doors for them," said Van Laanen.

If you are looking to make or requests these masks, you can go to the Sew Together for Covid-19 Facebook page.

