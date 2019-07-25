Portage County declares disaster following July 19-20 storms

The Portage County Executive has declared a disaster following significant storms that resulted in widespread damage and days-long power outages.

Chris Holman issued a press release Thursday stating the county has already filed paperwork with the state. That means the county could get state aid.

Holman says the county's response began July 19 to the first derecho, or straight-line wind, event. The next morning a second derecho passed through the region.

"This has been a very difficult past few days to work through, and I'd like to commend everyone who has been involved in the overall effort. There have been countless examples of neighbors helping neighbors, and the public and private sectors really came together to work through things as quickly and as safetly as possible," Holman stated.

Holman said initial damage estimates are already above the state's threshold for assistance.

