Portage County creates safe environment for in-person voters

To help polling places abide by CDC guidelines, Portage County city clerks are asking those coming to the polls to be patient, and practice safety as they vote.

Social distancing signs hang on walls, reminding voters to stay six feet apart at the poll on April 7th in Portage County. (WSAW Photo).

When in the building voters will be asked to show their ID instead of handing them to workers. They will also be asked to use the same pen for signing in and voting. A disposal box will be left at the door for pens to be sanitized.

To maintain good social distancing, National Guard volunteers will be on sight, letting no more than ten voters in a polling place at one time. They will also be pausing voters to sanitize upon entering and before leaving. Tape also marks the floor 6 feet apart for those waiting in line to stand behind.

Karlyn Krautkramer, Stevens Point City Clerk said for everyone’s safety poll workers are being asked to wear masks and wipe down hard services every 20 minutes or so.

"If they do choose to come out I just want everyone to understand that we are doing everything we can, in our power to provide them with a safe voting experience,” Krautkramer said.

Polling locations were also changed for the safety of nursing and assisted living homes. To accommodate, some polling places were moved in late march including, district one moving from the Briggs Street High Rise to Mid-State Technical College. District ten to The Ruth Gilfry Center instead of the Portage County Health Care Center. District three will vote at the Stevens Point Park and Rec Center, instead of the Dreyfus University Center.

