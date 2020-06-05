Portage County contractor accused of stealing nearly $700,000

Plover Police say a 47-year-old contractor is facing criminal charges after he’s accused of defrauding 19 victims out of nearly $700,000.

Jeffrey Feist is expected to be charged with more than 140 criminal counts related to theft and forgery.

Friday morning, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the town of Dewey.

They said the search was a result of a several months long investigation into fraudulent activity conducted by a local home builder.

Feist remains in the Portage County Jail.

