Portage County contractor accused of stealing nearly $700,000

Jeff Feist booking photo. Courtesy Portage County Jail. June, 5, 2020.
Updated: Fri 3:40 PM, Jun 05, 2020

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -- Plover Police say a 47-year-old contractor is facing criminal charges after he’s accused of defrauding 19 victims out of nearly $700,000.

Jeffrey Feist is expected to be charged with more than 140 criminal counts related to theft and forgery.

Friday morning, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the town of Dewey.

They said the search was a result of a several months long investigation into fraudulent activity conducted by a local home builder.

Feist remains in the Portage County Jail.

 