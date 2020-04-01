Portage County confirms second COVID-19 case

Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health is confirming that another Portage County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is currently in isolation.

County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and is contacting individuals with whom the patient had close contact with.

Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health strongly advises community members to follow Governor Evers’ Safer At Home order and stay at home as much as possible. In addition, people should continue to practice proper hygiene to avoid getting sick, including:

• Frequent and thorough handwashing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. • Covering coughs and sneezes. • Avoiding touching your face. • Staying home when sick. • Practicing social distancing • Avoiding gatherings where more than 10 people are in attendance.

“It is extremely important that Portage County community members continue to be safer at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 by limiting outings to essential needs only,” stated Gary Garske, Health Officer, Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health. “Following the Safer At Home order can help save lives of the most vulnerable in our community,” Garske added.

Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health will continue to monitor and follow-up with individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Additionally, work with local, state, and federal partners and local healthcare providers will also continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

