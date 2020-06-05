Portage County confirms COVID-19 outbreak

Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health is confirming a COVID-19 outbreak in Portage County.

15 additional Portage County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases have identified being at several Portage County businesses during a time that they were contagious, asymptomatic and possibly shedding the virus.

Some of the cases also attended a college graduation party in Stevens Point.

Public Health staff have been working on confirming positive cases and identifying close contacts.

Isolation orders have been issued to individuals who have tested positive and quarantine orders for all identified close contacts.

The investigation is ongoing, and public health officials anticipate that more positive cases will be identified over the next several days.

Members of the public, who feel that that they are at risk of exposure are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for a period of 14 days.

The potential of exposure to the general public is considered to be the greatest from May 30 to June 4, 2020.

Members of the public who were at the following establishments, and did not practice social distancing, are asked to self-monitor for symptoms: Papa Joe’s Bar, Len Dudas Motors, The Final Score, Partners Pub and Grill, Silver Coach Restaurant and Amber Grill.

Should symptoms develop, individuals should contact their medical provider and inquire about being tested.

Individuals are encouraged not to go in for testing without making an appointment.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever and chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Fatigue and body/muscle aches

• Diarrhea, vomiting and nausea

In order to assess members of the public who may have been in contact with a positive case, Portage County has requested COVID-19 community testing through the Wisconsin National Guard.

Testing will be provided without charge and no appointment will be needed.

Once the request is confirmed by the State Emergency Operations Center the Division of Public Health will provide a media release with date and time for drive-thru testing.

Testing will again be conducted at Portage County Health and Human Services.

