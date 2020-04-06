Portage County confirms 4th positive case of COVID-19

The Portage County Division of Public Health confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 in the county Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 4.

According to a news release, the patient had recently traveled out of state and developed symptoms shortly afterward. The individual followed self-quarantine protocols.

“We are in daily contact with positive individuals in Portage County and continue to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to maintain isolation,” said Gary Garske, Portage County Health Officer.