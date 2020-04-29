Portage County business owner announces intent to run for State Assembly

Small-business owner and local government official, Scott Soik has announced his intention to run as a republican for Wisconsin’s 71st Assembly District.

The seat has been held by Rep. Katrina Shankland since 2012.

“ I have devoted my adult life to the service of others, from my enlistment in the United States Marine Corps to my local government roles. The TIME IS NOW for me to bring my small-business experience to Madison to serve in the State Assembly, ” Scott Soik announced.

The district represents Stevens Point, Amherst, Amherst Junction, Nelsonville, Plover, Rosholt, Whiting, Park Ridge, and neighboring towns.

According to a media release, Soik grew up just outside Stevens Point where he lives in the Town of Linwood with his family. He served the United States Marine Corps from 1993-1997 and owns River Valley Specialized Machining. He served as Town of Linwood Board Supervisor from 2004-2006, Town of Linwood plan Commission 2004-2012, Town of Linwood Plan Commission Chairman 2017-2020, Portage County Board of Adjustment 2011-2017, St.Paul Lutheran School Board 2011-2017. Scott currently serves on the Portage County Board of Supervisors.

