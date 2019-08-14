Portage County business drops off 500 pounds of school supplies

Students in Portage County are now more than ready for the start of the new school year after a donation from a Stevens Point business.

Wednesday, employees from Worzalla Publishing dropped off 500 pounds of school supplies they collected for the United Way of Portage County's Project Fresh Start. The program offers free school supplies to students 4th through 12th grade who qualify for free and reduced lunch through their school district.

"A lot of us have children. I have children, and making sure that everyone has what they need for school was an awesome way to participate and help our community," said Dana Burns, the human resources coordinator at Worzalla.

The nearly 400 employees donated items and were incentivized through an internal contest. For each item donated, the employee got an entry into a raffle to win a full day of vacation for one of the five $50 gift cards.

