Portage County among the highest in the state for binge drinking

Portage County is one of the worst counties in the state for binge or heavy alcohol consumption according to a study done by the University of Wisconsin.

Excerpt from The Burden of Binge Drinking in Wisconsin study on October 29, 2019. (WSAW-TV)

The study called The Burden of Binge Drinking in Wisconsin measures the cost of excessive alcohol consumption by county in the badger state.

Portage County is 5-percent ahead of the state average and 13-percent ahead of the national average. The report shows excessive drinking costs the county nearly $60 million a year.

Police are getting help from a grant from the AODA coalition for 2018 and 2019. "That provides us funding to have extra officers out to enforce alcohol related incidents," explained Lieutenant Dana Williams of the Stevens Point Police Department.

The extra officers and patrols are increased during big drinking related events, weekends and holidays.

Police want to stress to people the importance of traveling in pairs, wearing a coat during the colder months and always having a plan on how to get home safely.

Link to the study here: https://uwphi.pophealth.wisc.edu/publications-2/evaluation-reports-2/burden_of_binge_drinking/