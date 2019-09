Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on US 10 near Stevens Point are blocked at Algoma Street for a crash.

The crash occurred just after 5:00 Saturday evening.

Eastbound traffic can go south on CTH R, then east on CTH HH and north on CTH J. Westbound traffic can revert this route.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is handling the crash site.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to provide updates as they become available.