Portage County Highway Department begins preparing for snow Sunday

The Portage County Highway Department commissioner said their crews are ready for the 3-6 inches of snow expected to come Sunday.

“First thing this morning we had all of our operators go through their trucks, write up any kind of mechanical issues so we make sure to get those addressed,” commissioner Nathan Check said Friday. “Today we’re doing anti-icing primarily on the bridge deck ramps, hills, and curves on the interstate system and state system.”

Crews also were busy Friday pre-loading the 31 plow trucks with salt and brine so they are ready as soon as the snow starts to fall.

“If the snow event extends all the way into Sunday night into Monday morning, typically our crews will get called out at 3-4 o’clock in the morning so we can at least get the first round done on the major roads before commuter traffic picks up,” he said.

He reminded drivers to keep at least 200 feet of space behind plows and to pay attention while driving.