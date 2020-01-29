Portage County Business Council hands out yearly recognition

Some local business men and women have new hardware to hang on their walls.

The Portage County Business Council handed out the recognition at it's annual dinner Wednesday evening.

Sarah Agena was named the ambassador of the year. The small business of the year is the Dance Education Center. Marten Machining got the decree of excellence award. The the president's award went to Ward Wolff.

The Portage County Business Council works to attract and keep business and employees in Portage County.

NewsChannel 7's Jeff Thelen was the emcee of the annual event.